Wednesday 2nd May, 2018

Archbishop Jason Gordon is advocating for Venezuelan nationals seeking refuge to be welcomed, treated with dignity and integrated into this country.
In case you missed it.
|
|
Kevin Ramnarine, who served as Energy Minister in the People’s Partnership administration, wants the man who currently holds that portfolio, Franklin Khan, to explain how the ministry managed to...
|
With horse racing continuing to flirt perilously close to the precipice with respect to its future one day, then on another, find some very positive light, news has filtered out of a change to the...
|
Ridiculous to have retroactive Property Tax!
|
For yet another year, the Port-of-Spain Central Lions staged a successful all-inclusive gourmet event.
|
T&T’s far-reaching plans to overhaul its fiscal and tax systems on the back of prolonged lower oil and gas prices will be mapped out in a report to be published in the coming months by the...
|
The Court of Appeal has ordered a retrial for a Siparia man convicted of raping a 15-year-old schoolgirl in 1997.
|
Charlotte Street vendors have been given the green light to return to their traditional location next Thursday.
|
An over decade-long legal dispute between mas band leaders and former business partners Mike “Big Mike” Antoine and Ian McKenzie over ownership of their former mas camp has been resolved.
|
So tomorrow we observe World Press Freedom Day. Wait and see. It will mainly be journalists who will be believing this has anything to do with them.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online