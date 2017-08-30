Wednesday 30th August, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
THE future stars of football thrilled residents of Mayaro when the 2017 bpTT Razack Jan Memorial Mayaro Football League kicked off at the Ortoire Recreation Ground, Mayaro, recently.
Eric Barry, playwright, actor, director and producer, returned to writing and directing for the Prime Minister’s Best Village Trophy Competition after an almost three-decade hiatus from the iconic...
Oops—did it again.
With Tobago House of Assembly Minority leader Watson Duke’s protest action yesterday, he now joins the ranks of other personalities who have taken physically taxing action to protest various...
Increasing the number of exporters in T&T is a strategic focus of exporTT which drives some of the activities the company places emphasis on.
Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority Leader Watson Duke proved his point yesterday by swimming part of the journey from Tobago to Trinidad to protest the unreliable inter-island ferry service...
Filmmakers wishing to apply for a $10,000 award for the best T&T film in development have until 30 August to do so.
Table-tennis players Arun Roopnarine and Catherine Spicer were T&T’s last hope for a medal at the 29th World University Games in Taiwan but the local pair suffered loses in their respective...
