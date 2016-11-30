Wednesday 30th November, 2016

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
Complaints and accusations about election irregularities arose in various places yesterday, but one thing all political parties noted alike was an initial low voter turnout.
By this morning we should know the result of the local elections. Who cares? I would guess it is only the die-hard political junkies and people with nothing much to do who will vote.
Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein is confident that the People's National Movement (PNM) can seize the Chaguanas Borough Corporation and the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation from the...
“The PNM will accept all the corporations the electorate gives us.”
Recounts are being done in six electoral areas in north and south Trinidad, according to five requests from the Opposition United National Congress and one from the ruling People’s National...
President of the Inter-Religious Organisation Bro Harrypersad Maharaj says that T&T has lost its moral and spiritual values.
Nostalgie bears close inspection for the Maiden Fillies’ Stakes over seven furlongs of Newcastle tapeta this afternoon; there is no reason why this progressive, Rae Guest-trained, Archipenko...
In the first match which was an 11-goal thriller, Ma Pau Stars windfall was not an easy one as for the third straight match in the competition they needed Glenroy Samuel’s heroics in the penalty...
Police are pursuing both a political link and a connection between the disappearance of disc jockey Claude ‘Choko’ Hospedales and the shooting of Independent Local Government candidate for Palo...
