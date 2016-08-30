Wednesday 31st August, 2016

Settle Early: Boucaud warns Soca Warriors teammates England-born Andre Boucaud of Dagenham & Redbridge has called on his teammates in the Stephen Hart-coached Soca Warriors to avoid the encounter getting the better of them if they wish to move...

Gold for Griffith in Pan Am sambo T&T’s Gershon Griffith and Jeremy Rudolpho have earned the country’s first four medals at the Pan American Sambo Championship, currently taking place in Paraguay.

Pigeons in the Red House T&T’s approach to preserving its built heritage has come under the spotlight several times in recent years.

Man shot dead by cops during roadblock The daughter of Curt Moses, who was killed by police on Friday night, believes there is an attempt to cover up her father’s killing by the lawmen and this was the reason his body was not taken to...

Local theatre pays tribute to Kissoon The local thThe local theatre community reacted with grief after news broke of the death of celebrated playwright Freddie Kissoon.

We must work on positives from Rio Track and field was the biggest attraction in Rio. That was not unexpected.

The great vacuum of mental health services I am concluding the thoughts on tolerance but, until improved, it will remain an outstanding issue so I will be getting back to it.

Horse killed after Caroni collision so motorists advised: Beware of crossing caimans On Monday, a wandering reptile brought rush hour traffic to a halt along the South-bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway as it made its way across the highway near the Caroni Swamp.