Wednesday 4th July, 2018

Mark: Galleons Passage report a sham The biggest con job.

SEA results show lowest scores in Math since 2010 While thousands of students celebrate their Secondary Entrance Assessment results today, more than 2,500 pupils will face disappointment having scored below 30 per cent in the 2018 exam.

Teachers in walkout Teachers of the Bishops Centenary College walked off the job yesterday after being told they would not be paid because the school is yet to get money for the term from the Ministry of Education....

Hearts beat together for Marionettes The Marionettes Chorales’ July 2018 concert series Hearts Beat Together 3 sees the renowned group take a message of love and unity to three churches between July 6 and 8.

Anthony, Wilson, Blackman get CCCAN gold The trio of Zoe Anthony, Zarek Wilson and Nikoli Blackman continued to excel for defending overall champion T&T with a gold medal each at the Central American and Caribbean Confederation...

AG: T&T could be blacklisted While Government says its anti-terrorism bill must be passed at today’s Parliament sitting or T&T will be blacklisted by 190 countries, one Muslim group has taken issue with certain recent...

Ramdin rallies ‘Calypso Spikers’ past Suriname Philippines-based Darlene Ramdin led five scorers in double-figures as seven-time defending champions T&T rallied past Suriname in five sets (3-2) to end round-robin play at the 17th Senior...

Perverse political machinations “Never before in the history of the world had such a mass of human beings moved and suffered together…And this was no disciplined march; it was a stampede—a stampede gigantic and terrible—without...

Out comes the red card There are at least three memories from last weekend that appear to deserve special mention, if only because of the manner in which they simultaneously evoked measures of amusement and misfortune...