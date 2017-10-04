Wednesday 4th October, 2017

Man killed in ambush A 35-year-old man is the third person to be murdered over the weekend in the southern division.

Lewis, Eccles to lead hockey teams for Pan Am Hockey ace Alanna Lewis and Solomon Eccles were yesterday chosen to lead a 12-member Women’s and Men’s teams to contest the Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup in Georgetown Guyana next week, October...

Kerry cops fourth title, Koylass cruises For a tournament plagued by rain, the final day on Sunday was surprisingly warm and windy for tennis players at the St Augustine Recreation Club’s Junior Tennis Tournament.

Prison escapee killed by police A Carrera Island prison escapee who spent 25 months on the run was killed by police during a shootout on Monday.

RBC MD: We are prepared to share burden of adjustment Managing director of RBC Royal Bank T&T, Darryl White has given his commitment to share in the burden of adjustment, as commercial banks now have to pay to 35 per cent corporation tax from...

China celebrates its 68th anniversary The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Song Yumin hosted his country’s 68th anniversary reception on September 26, at the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port-of-Spain.

‘Undercover’ to produce the goods Undercover Brother, blinkered for the first time, attempts to recoup recent losses in a nine-runner Nursery Handicap over five furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight, when this Captain Gerrard colt...

Budget woes for Sports again So yet again, Sports is a priority. Yes it is. You don’t believe me.