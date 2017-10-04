Wednesday 4th October, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
A 35-year-old man is the third person to be murdered over the weekend in the southern division.
Hockey ace Alanna Lewis and Solomon Eccles were yesterday chosen to lead a 12-member Women’s and Men’s teams to contest the Indoor Pan American Hockey Cup in Georgetown Guyana next week, October...
For a tournament plagued by rain, the final day on Sunday was surprisingly warm and windy for tennis players at the St Augustine Recreation Club’s Junior Tennis Tournament.
A Carrera Island prison escapee who spent 25 months on the run was killed by police during a shootout on Monday.
Managing director of RBC Royal Bank T&T, Darryl White has given his commitment to share in the burden of adjustment, as commercial banks now have to pay to 35 per cent corporation tax from...
The Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Song Yumin hosted his country’s 68th anniversary reception on September 26, at the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Port-of-Spain.
Undercover Brother, blinkered for the first time, attempts to recoup recent losses in a nine-runner Nursery Handicap over five furlongs of Kempton polytrack tonight, when this Captain Gerrard colt...
So yet again, Sports is a priority. Yes it is. You don’t believe me.
T&T Private Members’ Club Association (TTPMA) president Sherry Persad says the gaming industry intends to fight back against Government plans to increase taxes on the industry.
