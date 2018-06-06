Wednesday 6th June, 2018

Trinity East emerges U-17 b-ball champ A complete team effort spurred on by Jovan George led Trinity College East to the Boys’ Under-17 Division title in the Secondary Schools Basketball League East Zone competition.

Complementary food The late, great Frank Sinatra once said, “It’s the people what make you and it’s the people what break you.”

Naps into PowerGen finals Naparima College is into the final of the PowerGen National Under-14 tournament and will meet Fatima for the title tomorrow at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba.

Sunday’s Mango Melee moment Under a merciless Tacarigua sun, the ladies from Mary’s Creations were last Sunday conducting brisk business selling, among other things, mango khurma.

Falling tree destroys family’s plyboard home Braving sea blast and chilly winds, a San Fernando family has been sleeping under the ruins of their home which collapsed on Monday afternoon after a coconut tree fell on top of it.

Hijab case ruffles national psyche It wasn’t that long ago that our national fabric was ruffled by the High Court’s ruling on the Sexual Offences Act pertaining to the decriminalisation of buggery.

Citizens warned against vigilante justice Citizens are being advised not to be judge, jury and executioner when they make a citizen’s arrest of someone they believe may be a criminal or someone with ill intent.

‘Give me CoP job’ Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Deodat Dulalchan is calling upon Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his Government to support his nomination for the post of Police Commissioner.

Sexual harassment on agenda Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus is leading a T&T delegation at the 107th International Labour Conference, in Geneva, Switzerland.