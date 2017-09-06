Wednesday 6th September, 2017

Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online
The conduct of former Port Authority of T&T (PATT) chairman Christine Sahadeo came under fire yesterday before a Joint Select Committee (JSC) seeking to unearth answers in the award of an 18-...
After sympathising with the family of former museum director Dr Claire Broadbridge, a Central family themselves feel victims to T&T's runaway murder rate when their loved one, Ramdevi Singh,...
Local e-commerce start-up WiPay hosted a formal launch event yesterday at the Digicel IMAX Theater in Port-Of-Spain to showcase its suite of cashless payment offerings and payment processing...
Mushahadaat needs to make it third time lucky in the Fillies’ Novice Stakes over five furlongs of ‘good to firm’ Chepstow today because trainer, Brian Meehan, will have failed owner Hamdan Al...
1. PUT FUN IN THE CALENDER
Seventy-six-year-old Ramdevi Singh was stabbed once in the back of the neck, a wound which paralysed her before her killer/s used her pajama pants to strangle the remaining life out of her.
Ever heard about the mystical miracle plant or the plant referred to as “the tree of life”?
While members of the Defence Force maintain that their fallen comrade, Lance Corporal Marcus Gay and Corporal Marc Blunt were on surveillance duty at a wake in Princes Town when they were shot,...
The Port Authority of T&T board would have preferred more time to obtain ferry vessels instead of the recent 10-day time-frame, which was too “tight,” PATT board chairman Alison Lewis has...
The President of Chile, Michelle Bachelet, recently paid a visit to Barbados and St Lucia, where she met with their Heads of Government and held discussions on a wide variety of topics, with a...
GUARDIAN MEDIA is not responsible for the content of external sites. Copyright © 2014 GUARDIAN MEDIA LIMITED
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online