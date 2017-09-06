Wednesday 6th September, 2017

Sahadeo feels heat from former board member The conduct of former Port Authority of T&T (PATT) chairman Christine Sahadeo came under fire yesterday before a Joint Select Committee (JSC) seeking to unearth answers in the award of an 18-...

Woman found slain in house After sympathising with the family of former museum director Dr Claire Broadbridge, a Central family themselves feel victims to T&T's runaway murder rate when their loved one, Ramdevi Singh,...

Local start-up touts cashless payments Local e-commerce start-up WiPay hosted a formal launch event yesterday at the Digicel IMAX Theater in Port-Of-Spain to showcase its suite of cashless payment offerings and payment processing...

High ‘Society’ prospect on display Mushahadaat needs to make it third time lucky in the Fillies’ Novice Stakes over five furlongs of ‘good to firm’ Chepstow today because trainer, Brian Meehan, will have failed owner Hamdan Al...

THINGS TO REMEMBER AS WE START THE NEW SCHOOL YEA 1. PUT FUN IN THE CALENDER

Singh stabbed, strangled with pajamas, autopsy Seventy-six-year-old Ramdevi Singh was stabbed once in the back of the neck, a wound which paralysed her before her killer/s used her pajama pants to strangle the remaining life out of her.

Remarkable health benefits of Moringa Ever heard about the mystical miracle plant or the plant referred to as “the tree of life”?

Soldier killed, colleague inured in Wake shootout While members of the Defence Force maintain that their fallen comrade, Lance Corporal Marcus Gay and Corporal Marc Blunt were on surveillance duty at a wake in Princes Town when they were shot,...

We needed more time to acquire ferry vessels The Port Authority of T&T board would have preferred more time to obtain ferry vessels instead of the recent 10-day time-frame, which was too “tight,” PATT board chairman Alison Lewis has...