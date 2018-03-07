Wednesday 7th March, 2018

Ali questions legitimacy of IRC committee Nominated member of the T&T Cricket Board (TTCB) and former player Zaheer Ali is questioning the legitimacy of the Independent Review Committee (IRC) that was recently set up to look at the...

8 Cedros families get new homes A week after coastal erosion claimed two houses at Bamboo Village, Cedros, eight families received their license agreements to occupy new homes from the Housing Development Corporation yesterday...

Sharon Rowley: We must end violence against women The elimination of violence against women must be one of this country’s main areas of focus.

Windies looking to stamp authority HARARE, Zimbabwe – West Indies begin their quest for a spot at next year World Cup when they face minnows United Arab Emirates in their opening match of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers today, hoping...

Schoolboys Emmanuel, Rodney selected for friendlies A 17-man team that includes schoolboys Tyrel 'Pappy' Emmanuel and Quinn Rodney from Shiva Boys Hindu College was chosen by national football coach Dennis Lawrence for two international friendly...

The big stick approach and a failed state One would think that the images and gruesome stories would be enough to slow us down on the roads, but sadly we value the money in our wallets more than we value our lives, which is why we would...

Public officials should be like Caesar’s wife In 62 BC, the Roman Republic was rocked by a scandal involving some of its most notable politicians.

4 t-tennis players for Games There will be four persons representing this country in the sporting discipline of Table Tennis at next month’s Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Trini writer/director resides quietly in Point Fortin Trinidad-born superstar Sly Goodridge has returned to his native country and resides quietly in Point Fortin.