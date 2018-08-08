Wednesday 8th August, 2018

Although he received his letter of appointment as Commissioner of Police (CoP) last Friday from the Police Service Commission (PSC), Gary Griffith is yet to pick up official duties as top cop.
Police are investigating how an alleged robber ended up dead inside a house at Pleasantville on Monday evening.
Over the last two weeks my Facebook page has been lit with views on marriage and one thing that jumped out at me is the tainted picture society has placed on submissive wives.
After buckling under pressure, Michael Powell yesterday admitted that he fabricated a story about being a cancer patient at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) to grab sympathy and...
A single mother who kept a man’s marijuana stash at her home in order to obtain extra money to buy school supplies for her three children has been jailed for 12 months.
A man from Biche went on trial for chopping a neighbour at a wedding reception over a decade ago.
Come on. Let’s face it. T&T ministers of national security are known neither for spectacular success nor for longevity in the position.
The visitors started their tour of the Caribbean being bowled out for 43 runs but when Bangladesh left on Sunday night for home, they were smiling as they recovered well to take both the ODI...
National senior men’s volleyball coach, Sean Morrison will name his team today for the defence of its Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Championship title.
Entitled Life-Skills, Entrepreneurship and Problem-Solving (LEAP), this two-week programme was launched at the Mayaro Resource Centre last week Thursday.
