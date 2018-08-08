Wednesday 8th August, 2018

Griffith gets official letter Although he received his letter of appointment as Commissioner of Police (CoP) last Friday from the Police Service Commission (PSC), Gary Griffith is yet to pick up official duties as top cop.

Armed robber killed in house Police are investigating how an alleged robber ended up dead inside a house at Pleasantville on Monday evening.

Why I choose to be a submissive wife Over the last two weeks my Facebook page has been lit with views on marriage and one thing that jumped out at me is the tainted picture society has placed on submissive wives.

I’m sorry for what I did After buckling under pressure, Michael Powell yesterday admitted that he fabricated a story about being a cancer patient at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) to grab sympathy and...

Woman jailed for keeping drug stash A single mother who kept a man’s marijuana stash at her home in order to obtain extra money to buy school supplies for her three children has been jailed for 12 months.

Biche man on trial for bloody wedding brawl A man from Biche went on trial for chopping a neighbour at a wedding reception over a decade ago.

From Solomon to Stuart—The national security parade Come on. Let’s face it. T&T ministers of national security are known neither for spectacular success nor for longevity in the position.

Windies crash against Bangladesh The visitors started their tour of the Caribbean being bowled out for 43 runs but when Bangladesh left on Sunday night for home, they were smiling as they recovered well to take both the ODI...

Morrison to name CAZOVA team today National senior men’s volleyball coach, Sean Morrison will name his team today for the defence of its Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Men’s Championship title.