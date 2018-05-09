Wednesday 9th May, 2018

Proof that police can shoot and not kill? In the continuing quest to determine how well police are equipped to treat with the mentally ill, especially in crisis, nothing as yet has provided any source of comfort on the matter.

Five in court for airport cocaine bust Two cargo handlers, two security guards and a passenger appeared in court yesterday charged for what police have described as the single largest cocaine bust at Piarco Airport.

Activist warns against vigilante justice beatings of sex predators Woman’s activist and former Coalition Against Domestic Violence head Diana Mahabir-Wyatt has warned citizens that it is against the law for communities to beat child predators and molesters when...

Introductory studies in Nile Valley civilisations at Studio 66 Studio 66, 66 Sixth Street, Barataria, is the venue for a four-series course by lecturer Amon Saba Saakana, PhD, Dip Egyptology, this month.

Retiree fined for having bogus car insurance For uttering a fake insurance policy at a police station after an accident, a 62-year-old man was yesterday ordered to pay a $1,800 fine forthwith.

Yes She Can spreads its wings to Anguilla Popular women’s wellness group, Yes She Can (YSC), extended its reach beyond the shores of T&T once again with the launch of Yes She Can Anguilla.

No gas hike coming—Imbert There would not be an increase in the price of gasoline in tomorrow’s mid-year review of the 2018 Budget, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has indicated.

Mc Collin’s Mavericks silence Surrey Storm T&T senior national women’s team goal shoot, Kalifa Mc Collin and her benecos Mavericks maintained their hold on the second spot in the England Vitality Netball Super League following a 56-43...

4th man arrested in cop’s murder A fourth man, a security guard, has been charged with the murder of police constable Richard Babwah. He has been identified as Akinola “Shorty” Davis, 27, of Production Drive, Sea Lots.