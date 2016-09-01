JAMES: The James Family with hearts of thanksgiving announce the passing of Mr. Philbert James Also Known As 'Ben'. Retired worker of Trinidad Guardian Newspaper formally of #18 Limehead road, Chase village, Carapichaima. Mr.James passed -Saturday August 27th, at age 92.

He was the husband of Marisha James (Deceased), Step Father of; Diana Murrell, Adopted Father of Roger Byam, Brother of Reynold James (U.S.A.), Brother-inlaw of Geraldine (BB), Conrad (Deceased), and Gordon (Deceased), Father-in-law of Hubert Murrell, Uncle to Lubin, Julia, Beryl, Judy, Lorna and many others. Nephew of Tanty Elaine, Cousin to Michael, Baby, Franka, Pauline, Maureen and many others.

God Father to Randy, Relative and Friend of many. The body of Philbert James will lie in state at the family residence #18 Limehead Road for one hour 12noon to 1:00pm on Friday 2nd, September, then to the Wesleyan Holiness Church, Freeport for the Funeral Service at 2:00pm.

The interment will take place on Tuesday September 6th, 2016- 10:00am at the Crematorium Long Circular. Family and friends are invited to attend these services.