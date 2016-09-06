ALLADIN, PHYLLIS, née Albert sadly passed away on August 31st, 2016. Wife of Winston Alladin. Mother of Natasha Taylor and Nadia Alladin- Elliott. Grandmother of Nicholas and Nathan Elliott.

Funeral service will take place at Woodbrook Presbyterian Church at 9.00 am on Thursday 8th September, 2016 thence to the St James Crematorium. All those wishing to pay their respects are welcome to join the family. For enquiries; call C&B 625-1170 To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com