BRUTON, JUNE age 77 yrs died on 31st August, 2016. Former Teacher of St. Roses Girl R.C. School. Former Principal for the Deaf also former Guidance Officer for the Touch of Christ Community. Daughter of Roumania and Edgar Bruton both dec'd. Sister of Lyle & Neal both dec'd and Grace Warner. Sister in law of Lennox Warner. Aunt of Four (4). Great Aunt of Two (2). Relatives fo Bertrams, Popes, Raymopnds, Johns, Williams, Brathwaites, Rahims and Flemmings. Friend of Wendy, Winifride and many others.

Funeral Services at St Francis R.C. Church located at Belmont Circular Road on Tuesday 6th Septmber, 2016 at 1:00pm thence to Lapeyrouse Cemetery.