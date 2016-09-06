You are here

​FUNG, LEOLA Octavia

Published: 
Tuesday, September 6, 2016

FUNG, LEOLA Octavia née Chin Cheong died on 31st August, 2016. Daughter of Joseph and Lillian Chin Cheong (dec.). Wife George Audley Fung (dec.). Mother of Roger. Sister Aldric & Elma (both dec.), Edna, Aldwyn (dec.), Francis (dec.), Laurie & Vernon (both dec.) and Julius.

Funeral service at 9.30am on Monday 5th September, 2016 at Church of Assumption, Long Circular Road, Maraval thence to the Woodbrook Cemetery. For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170  

