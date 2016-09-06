How well do local businesses embrace fear of the unknown and therefore manage risk?
You are here
FUNG, LEOLA Octavia
Published:
Tuesday, September 6, 2016
FUNG, LEOLA Octavia née Chin Cheong died on 31st August, 2016. Daughter of Joseph and Lillian Chin Cheong (dec.). Wife George Audley Fung (dec.). Mother of Roger. Sister Aldric & Elma (both dec.), Edna, Aldwyn (dec.), Francis (dec.), Laurie & Vernon (both dec.) and Julius.
Funeral service at 9.30am on Monday 5th September, 2016 at Church of Assumption, Long Circular Road, Maraval thence to the Woodbrook Cemetery. For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online