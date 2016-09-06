FUNG, LEOLA Octavia née Chin Cheong died on 31st August, 2016. Daughter of Joseph and Lillian Chin Cheong (dec.). Wife George Audley Fung (dec.). Mother of Roger. Sister Aldric & Elma (both dec.), Edna, Aldwyn (dec.), Francis (dec.), Laurie & Vernon (both dec.) and Julius.

Funeral service at 9.30am on Monday 5th September, 2016 at Church of Assumption, Long Circular Road, Maraval thence to the Woodbrook Cemetery. For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170