GOBRAY JOCELYN of Maraj Street ,Perseverance Village ,Chaguanas died on 04/09/2016. Lovingly remembered as the wife of the late Taslim Mohammed. Mother of Marlene & Zalina. Mother-in-law of Frankie & Abbey. Aunt of Bryan, Patsy, Sharon, Jill, Chubby & many more. Grandmother of Avinash,Trisha, Lilly, Chelsea, Naveeta, Vikash & Avidesh. Sister of Dolly (deceased) Jitt (Deceased) Jasmine (Deceased), Polly (Deceased), Rosaly (Deceased), Ballo & Bose. Cousin of the late Parry (Of Balmain). Friend & Neighbour to many.

Funeral takes place on Wednesday 7th September 2016 at 9.30am & thence to the Yankaran Cremation Site Waterloo for cremation