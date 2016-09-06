LUM LOCK, Alfred Alfie passed away peacefully on Saturday 3rd September, 2016. Husband of Allison. Father of Kurt and Fane. Father in law of Rebecca and Franayma. Grandfather of Charlotte and Isabella. Brother of Kim, Mary, David, Thomas, Anne, Kenny, Elizabeth, Christine, Donna and the late Dave and Cleven. Special 'brother' of Choy Chan Sing. Cousin and friend of many.

Funeral service for the late Alfred Alfie Lum Lock takes place at The Church of the Nativity, Crystal Stream, on Thursday 8th September, 2016 at 10:30 am followed by private interment. Funeral entrusted to C&B, 625-1170. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287- 0403/ 04.