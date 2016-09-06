PAJOTTE: BERNICE née De La Chevrotiere died peacefully on Saturday 3rd September, 2016. Wife of the late Emanuel Pajotte. Mother of Lita and Kervin Pajotte. Sister of Verna Henry. Grandmother of Kellysha Kobe, Kristien and Krystal. Great Grandmother of Jahdel. Sister-in-law of Ellis Salandy and Carmen Chevrotiere. Aunt of Hollis Nicholas, Elizabeth Morgan, Hunte, Joseph and Chevrotiere families. Friend of Helen Charles, Gertrude Francis, Claudia Achille, Ednora of Grenada and Janet Gomes.

The funeral service for the late Bernice née De La Chevrotiere Pajotte takes place at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday 7th September, 2016 at Divine Destiny Worship Centre, Diego Martin Main Road, Diego Martin. Interment at Cemetery Street Cemetery, Diego Martin. For enquiries call R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited 223- 2007/637-2009.