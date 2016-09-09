DIAL RAJKUMAR passed away in London, England on 7th September, 2016. Beloved husband of Sunita (nee Ragoonanan) Father of Neil, Rudy (dec), Mandy and Sunil. Relative of the Dials of Sangre Chiquito and the Rampersadsinghs of California.

Funeral will be held on the 13th, September 2016 in London.