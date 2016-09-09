Rosabelle and Graham Gibbons came out of the page when analysing the Fillies’ Nursery over an extended six furlongs of a cracking seven-race, second day, programme of the Doncaster St Leger...
You are here
DIAL RAJKUMAR
Published:
Friday, September 9, 2016
DIAL RAJKUMAR passed away in London, England on 7th September, 2016. Beloved husband of Sunita (nee Ragoonanan) Father of Neil, Rudy (dec), Mandy and Sunil. Relative of the Dials of Sangre Chiquito and the Rampersadsinghs of California.
Funeral will be held on the 13th, September 2016 in London.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online