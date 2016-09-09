MAILLARD, ANTHONY WILLIAM a.k.a T- Bone died at POSGH on Sunday 4th September, 2016, retired Fire Officer, retired National Security Commission (NCC) and Premium Security Services Limited (PSS). Companion of Pat. Son of Cecil and Ursula Maillard (Both deceased). Brother of Cecil Greaves, Janet Griffith, Junior Maillard, (deceased), Pasty Maillard Coggins and Anne Maillard- John.

Brother-in-law of Jason Griffith, Edna Greaves, Mal Malcolm Coggins and Glenavon John. Father of Andre (deceased), and Andrea Maillard. Grandfather of Andre Brown. Uncle of Jeffrey De Verteuil, Donna and Theron Greaves, Marcus Coggins and Aviann John. Great Uncle of Matthew, Jonathan, Jordan Coggins and Nikolai Griffith. Relative of the Boissoon s and Browns . Friend of many.

Funeral of the late Anthony Maillard at 1:00 p m. on Friday 9th September, 2016 at Clark and Battoo s Chapel, 11 Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, thence to the Lapeyrouse Cemetery. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170. To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com