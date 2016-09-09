WILLIAMS, GRACE CYNTHIA née Commissiong of 17 Roberts St, Woodbrook passed away on 28th August 2016. She was the mother of Douglas, Kurt, Karen, and Leslie Jr. Wife of Leslie Williams Sr. (deceased). Sister of Jocelyn Miller. Grandmother of Tanisha, Asha, Kion, Dara, Zindzi-Renee, Yohance, Andrew Jr, Micaela, David, and Mark. Greatgrandmother of Kai, Paris, Kael, and Asa.

Mother-in-law of Pamela Rachael, Cheryl, and Andrew Sr. Aunt of Marlene, Debra, Shelly-Ann, Richard and Russell. Relative of the Guys, Commissiongs, Bossieres, Legalls, Nicholls, Lougheides, Audrey Armstrong and Winston Richards. Friend of Roseta Paul, the Maughans, Alexanders, Helena Martin, Rose Eddy, Fr. Winston Joseph, and many others.

The funeral of the late Grace Williams takes place on Saturday 10th September 2016 at 9:30am at the All Saints Anglican Church & thence to the Lapeyrouse Cemetery. For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170 To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com