ALEXANDER: Gloria Rosalina age 89years of 169 Lady Young Avenue, Morvant died on September 2nd, 2016. Daughter of the late Victor and Hilda Atherley. Wife of the late Adelo "Alex" Alexander. Mother of Annette, Anthonious (deceased), Margaret, Valerie and Sharon. Sister of Carl (deceased), Marva, Myrna, Glenn, Verron (deceased), Everyl and Cheryl. Grandmother of Charmaine, Dennison, Karlene (deceased), Chrystal, Natisha, Dennis Jr, Felicia, Rainette, Chanelle (deceased), Cheryse and Ryan.

Great Grandmother of Domonique, Daquawn, Aniah, Jada, Athena, Aidan and Aaron. Mother In Law of Fredrick (deceased), Bernadette, Keith and Ian.

Funeral service for the late Gloria Alexander takes place at 9:00am on Monday 12th September, 2016 at Daybreak Assembly, Coconut Drive, Morvant thence to the Port-of- Spain Crematorium, Long Circular Road, St.James. Enquiries, Lee's Funeral Directors, 50 EMR, St. Augustine, 663-1010.