FERNANDEZ- TSOI-A-SUE: Clunis a.k.a Jap of Mt.Hope died Tuesday, September 6th, at age 78. He was the son of the late Margaret Luke, brother of Annette Timothy, Marina Pereira, Henry, and the late Hermina, Stephen, Frankie and Lydia Tsoi-a-Sue, Selwyn, Ancil, Horace and the late Errol and Jeffrey Luke. Brotherin- Law of Stella Tsoi-a-Sue, Henry Pereira, Elwin Timothy, Sharon Luke and Wilma Tsoia- Sue, friend of Sandra Ollivierre, God Father of Gizelle Ollivierre, Uncle of many and Great Uncle of many. Friend of many.

Funeral service takes place Monday, September 12th, 2016 from Mt.Hope Worship Tabernacle, E.M.Rd Mt.Hope, 9am thence to Tunapuna Public Cemetry.