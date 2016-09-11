RAGOBAR YOUNG SING: ABIGAIL passed away on Wednesday 7th September 2016. Treasured wife of Christopher Ragobar. Devoted mother of Portia and Raphael. Beloved daughter of John Young Sing and Gillian Young Sing (née Johnson). Cherished sister of Charlotte, Lizbeth, Josanne, Melanie, Laura (dec.) Adored daughter-in-law of Steve Ragobar and Joanne Ragobar (née Traboulay).

Dear sister-in-law of Nicole Ragobar. Darling granddaughter of Joan Young Sing, Patrick Young Sing (dec.), June Johnson and Derek Johnson (dec.) Loving Granddaughter-inlaw of Irma Traboulay, Micheal Eggerton Traboulay ( dec.) Sybil Ragobar & Stephen Ragobar (dec.).

Funeral mass for Abigail Young Sing Ragobar takes place at The Church of the Assumption, Long Circular Road on Wednesday 14th September, 2016 at 10:00am, followed by private interment.