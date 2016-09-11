RAMSAROOP LUTCHMIN Plaza nee passed away peacefully on September 7th, 2016. Wife of Pedro Plaza (deceased). Mother of Maureen Evans, Doreen Hadley, Raymond Plaza and Pedro "Peddy" Plaza Jr. Mother-in-law of Stanley Evans, Francis Hadley and Florence Plaza. Grandmother of twelve. Great-grandmother of sixteen. Relative of the Ojar, Ramnath and Samlal families.

Funeral takes place on Wednesday 14th September, 2016 at 12:30 PM from the Tacarigua Crematorium Orange Grove Road. Cremation to follow at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a collection will be taken for Agape Bible Ministries.