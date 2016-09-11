Newly appointed president of the Bankers Association of T&T (BATT) Anya Schnoor is appealing to Government to quickly address T&T’s compliance breach of the Foreign Account Tax Compliance...
You are here
RAMSAROOP, LUTCHMIN
Published:
Sunday, September 11, 2016
RAMSAROOP LUTCHMIN Plaza nee passed away peacefully on September 7th, 2016. Wife of Pedro Plaza (deceased). Mother of Maureen Evans, Doreen Hadley, Raymond Plaza and Pedro "Peddy" Plaza Jr. Mother-in-law of Stanley Evans, Francis Hadley and Florence Plaza. Grandmother of twelve. Great-grandmother of sixteen. Relative of the Ojar, Ramnath and Samlal families.
Funeral takes place on Wednesday 14th September, 2016 at 12:30 PM from the Tacarigua Crematorium Orange Grove Road. Cremation to follow at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a collection will be taken for Agape Bible Ministries.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online