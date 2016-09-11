TREJO, Sandra Karen. Died 28th June 2016 in Toronto, Canada. Sandra was the daughter of Joan(Dot) and Antonio Trejo (both deceased). Sister of Anthony Trejo, Renauld Trejo and Alecia Leung. Loving aunt of Marc Trejo, Nathaniel and Samuel Shoemaker-Trejo, Stephen and Allison Leung.

Sister in law of Yraiz King, Sheung Leung and Tina Shoemaker- Trejo. Niece of Gaston Duchaussee, Linda Duchaussee, Janet Carrington, Juliana Barrow and Wilton, Fedo, Raoul and Leon Duchaussee (all deceased). Cousin of the Duchaussees, Carringtons, Barrows, Camille Waller, Jacqueline Robinson, Genevieve Matthews, Lennox and Ronald Aqui. Friend of Courteney Reid.

Memorial service on at 9.30am on Tuesday 13th September, St.Ann's RC Church. Collection will be taken up for the Missionaries of Charity (St. Teresa of Calcutta)