PIONTKOWSKI: GLENN of Willow Drive, Bon Air Gardens died on 13th September, 2016. Son of Ena Lonard and Victor Piontkowski (deceased). Husband of Antoinette Piontkowski. Father of Shaun Piontkowski and Nadia Piontkowski-Alexis. Brother of Lennox, Leonard, Leslie and Coleen Piontkowski. Grandfather of Nathaniel and Nhyim. In law of the Du Bois, Vincent, Bascombe and Weekes families. Former Employee of Hi Lo Food Stores. Friend of Calvin Francis, Junior D Hrieux & Richard Hospedales.

Funeral service for the late Glenn Piontkowski takes place at 10:00 am on Monday 19th September, 2016 at the Faith Assembly Church, Five Rivers Junction, Arouca followed by i i N fl private interment. No flowers by request. Enquiries, Lee's Funeral Directors, 663-1010.