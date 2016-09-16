Despite claims he will not ride for T&T again, cycle ace Njisane Phillip seems incapable of abandoning the red, white and black team.
RENNISON RAMKHELAWAN
RENNISON RAMKHELAWAN formerly of Fyzabad passed away peacefully on the Tuesday 13th September at the age of 67. Husband of: Patricia Ramkhelawan. Father of: Randy and Kathy. Father in law of: Neil. Grandfather of: Ronaldo and Kaleb. Son of : the late Eric and Syble Ramkhelawan. Brother of: Mitra, Cyntra, Glenroy, Dennison, Hazel, Erickson, Allison, Murrison and Dawson.
In Law of: Savitri Singh and Mackey Seetaram. Uncle of: Reema Carmona and President Carmona and Twenty Eight (28) others. Cousin of: The Sallicks and Seecharans. Friends of: Michael Dingwell, Kazim Ramjohn, Joy Gaskin and others from Ministry.
Funeral services for the late Rennison Ramkhelawan will take place on Saturday 17th September, 2016 at 2:00 pm at First Church of the Open Bible, Ruth Ave, San Fernando followed by cremation @5.00pm at Belgroves Crematorium #107-109 Coffee Street, San Fernando. In lieu of flowers an offering will be taken up for Vistabella Community Centre. Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family of Rennison Ramkhelawan please logon to www.belgroves.com
