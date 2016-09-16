RENNISON RAMKHELAWAN formerly of Fyzabad passed away peacefully on the Tuesday 13th September at the age of 67. Husband of: Patricia Ramkhelawan. Father of: Randy and Kathy. Father in law of: Neil. Grandfather of: Ronaldo and Kaleb. Son of : the late Eric and Syble Ramkhelawan. Brother of: Mitra, Cyntra, Glenroy, Dennison, Hazel, Erickson, Allison, Murrison and Dawson.

In Law of: Savitri Singh and Mackey Seetaram. Uncle of: Reema Carmona and President Carmona and Twenty Eight (28) others. Cousin of: The Sallicks and Seecharans. Friends of: Michael Dingwell, Kazim Ramjohn, Joy Gaskin and others from Ministry.

Funeral services for the late Rennison Ramkhelawan will take place on Saturday 17th September, 2016 at 2:00 pm at First Church of the Open Bible, Ruth Ave, San Fernando followed by cremation @5.00pm at Belgroves Crematorium #107-109 Coffee Street, San Fernando. In lieu of flowers an offering will be taken up for Vistabella Community Centre. Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223-2178. To extend condolences to the family of Rennison Ramkhelawan please logon to www.belgroves.com