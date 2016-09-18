HYLES BARBARA nee Sanderson A.K.A Jocelyn, formerly of Cascade, Member of Vessels of Honor Ministry International died on 15th September 2016. Wife of Arthur Hyles (deceased). Mother of Susan, Andrea and Verona. Grandmother of Krystal, Khadijah, Micaiah, Isaiah, Nathan, Jameel and Jamilla. Great grandmother of Reuben, Adrian and Adriana. Sister of Joan, Pearl, Frank (deceased) and Sylvester (deceased). Mother-in-law of Darrel, Vivian and Derick. Relative of the Huggins, Sebro's, Sanderson's and Smarts.

Funeral service on Monday 19th September 2016 at 2 pm from the Tacarigua Crematorium Chapel Orange Grove Road. Cremation at 5pm.