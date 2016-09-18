JOHN: ASHMORE of Upper St.Francois Valley Road, Belmont- passed on Friday 16th September 2016. He was the caring son of Hilda John. Loving brother of Louisa Jacob, David John, Lydia John, Paula Chow, Vercil Mc Donald and Phillip Fernando. Devoted uncle of Judith- Ann John-Robinson, Anton & Avelon Jacob, Devon , Caron, Carla, Darrian, Daniel John, Oba & Peter Biddeau, Clarence Pierre, Natalie Chow-Garnichard & Martina Chow. Great uncle of many. Friend of many.

Funeral arrangements will be given subsequently.