Minister of Finance Colm Imbert has made a commitment to the members of the T&T Police Service (TTPS) that arrears will be paid in cash no later than March 2017.
You are here
JOHN: ASHMORE
Published:
Sunday, September 18, 2016
JOHN: ASHMORE of Upper St.Francois Valley Road, Belmont- passed on Friday 16th September 2016. He was the caring son of Hilda John. Loving brother of Louisa Jacob, David John, Lydia John, Paula Chow, Vercil Mc Donald and Phillip Fernando. Devoted uncle of Judith- Ann John-Robinson, Anton & Avelon Jacob, Devon , Caron, Carla, Darrian, Daniel John, Oba & Peter Biddeau, Clarence Pierre, Natalie Chow-Garnichard & Martina Chow. Great uncle of many. Friend of many.
Funeral arrangements will be given subsequently.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online