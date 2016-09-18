MAHARAJ CHANDREIKA (Retired Principal of the Chandreika Maharaj Robert Village Hindu School and Founder of the Rameshwaram Mandir) of # 1003 George Village, Tableland passed away peacefully on 15th September, 2016. He will be lovingly remembered as theHusband of Chandrawatie Maharaj.

Father of Robin, Devin, Rudy, Indira, Dr. Mala and Darin (Deceased) Brother of Chandrabhan (Deceased), Gaitri, Savitri, Dr. Hari (Deceased) and Jenty Grandfather of Ambarish, Sai, Vicky, Devisha, Kavir and Arista Uncle of 11 Father in law of Augustus Ramrekersingh and Sharon Hassanali- Brother in law of Kaso, Bheesham, Kishore and Indra- Cousin of many

The funeral service of the late Chandreika Maharaj takes place at the house of mourning # 1003 George Village, Tableland on Monday 19th September, 2016 at 10:30 am and the to the Mosquito Creek for cremation. According to Hindu Rites