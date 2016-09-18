NUNES; Gerald died peacefully on 9th September, 2016. Brother of the late Douglas and Larry Nunes. Brother-inlaw of Deborah Nunes,. Uncle of Cherise and Kimberley. Close friend of Mark Edghill and many others.

Funeral at 8am on Tuesday 20th September, 2016 at The Crematorium, Long Circular Road, St. James followed by cremation at 9.00 a.m. No flowers by request. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit clarkandbattoo.com