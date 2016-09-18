Finance Minister Colm Imbert has asked the Central Bank to investigate the alleged undervaluation and sale of Mausica Estate lands owned by Clico which had been in the works from May 2015.
RAGOBAR, SYBIL
Sunday, September 18, 2016
RAGOBAR, SYBIL: (nee Phekoo) passed away peacefully on 15th September, 2016. Wife of Stephen (Dec), Sister of Donald (dec), Marjorie. Mother of Sylvia (Lall), Lynette (Lynton), Steve (Joanne), Carol (Barry), Sherry (Ivan), Dianne (Dec). Grandmother of Sean (Francy), Shane (Veeta), Clint (Aaliya), Kristy, Nicole, Christopher (Abigail), Candi, Sarah, Katrina, Jason. Great Grandmother of Portia, Raphael, Sonya, Hana, Samuel.
Funeral service takes place on Tuesday 20th September, 2016 at 11:30am at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church to be followed by a private cremation at Belgrove's.
