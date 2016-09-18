RAGOBAR, SYBIL: (nee Phekoo) passed away peacefully on 15th September, 2016. Wife of Stephen (Dec), Sister of Donald (dec), Marjorie. Mother of Sylvia (Lall), Lynette (Lynton), Steve (Joanne), Carol (Barry), Sherry (Ivan), Dianne (Dec). Grandmother of Sean (Francy), Shane (Veeta), Clint (Aaliya), Kristy, Nicole, Christopher (Abigail), Candi, Sarah, Katrina, Jason. Great Grandmother of Portia, Raphael, Sonya, Hana, Samuel.

Funeral service takes place on Tuesday 20th September, 2016 at 11:30am at the Susamachar Presbyterian Church to be followed by a private cremation at Belgrove's.