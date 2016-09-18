PERMELL; QUENOLA (nee Superville), Aunty Jean , of Majuba Cross Road, Petit Valley passed away peacefully on 13th September 2016. Daughter of the late William and Rosita Superville. Widow of Benedict Permell. Sister of Clarence (deceased), Vinola, Leonard, Mary, Margaret (deceased).

Mother of Joanne (deceased), Richard, Christopher, Susan and Mark. Grandmother of Kellie, Allia, Hazana and Sade. Great grandmother of Malia, Josiah and Nickele. Aunty of many. Relative of the Superville, Juman, Permell, Salandy and Jack families.

Funeral mass at St Anthony's RC Church, Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley on Tuesday 20th September 2016 at 9.00 am followed by cremation at the St James Crematorium. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit clarkandbattoo.com

