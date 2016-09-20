BRATHWAITE: DORIN of Depot Road, Longdenville, peacefully transitioned to glory last Wednesday September 14th, at home in the company of loved ones. She was the mother of Merle, Carl (Rudy), Kelvin (Voice), Jeffrey (Paddy) & Joseph, adopted mother of Iva, mother in law of Stephanie, grandmother of Stacy, Renee, Shelly Ann, Gregory, Dirk, Kendall, Shanice, Jelani, Kelvin Jr, Leighan, Patrice, Kaychelle, Gerald, Joel, Shana, Joelisa & Joseph Jr., great grandmother of Nine (9), sister of Helen Borel (deceased) and Rhoda Phillip. Aunt of Dennis, Judy, Bunny & Nine (9) others.

The Funeral of the late Dorin Brathwaite takes place on Wednesday September 21st, 2016 at Chaguanas R.C. Church at 1:00pm. The interment will follow at the Chaguanas R.C. Cemetery. The Clergy, Choir and supporting members of the public are asked to join the family in this life celebration service.