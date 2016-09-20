CHIN; HILARY JAY (nee Braithwaite) of Pole Carew Street, Woodbrook died peacefully on September 16, 2016 at the age of 71. Widow of Walter. Beloved Mother of Julian. Daughter of the late Vera and Hope Braithwaite. Sister of Brian, Gwyneth and Paul. Aunt of Niki (Chantal) and Kamla.

Niece of Monty, Lloyd, Edward, Joy, Errol and Conrad (all deceased) and Rita, Louise, Ben, Rey, Leslie and Willie. Cousin of Joan, Stephen, Hilary, Larry, William, Joan, Peter, Sita, Paula (deceased), Lauralee, Johnny, Richard (deceased), Sandra, Brenda, Beverley (deceased), Joanne (deceased), David, Joan, Sharon, Patt and John. Relative of the Ifill, Pierre, Harewood, Suarez, Ramesar and Seabright families. Friend of many.

Funeral at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday 22nd September, 2016 at St. Theresa? s R.C. Church, De Verteuil Street, Woodbrook followed by a private interment. No flowers by request. For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit clarkandbattoo.com