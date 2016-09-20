NAIME, RAHMIE (ALMA) passed away peacefully on Friday 16th September, 2016 at the age of 89. Beloved wife of the late Bishara. Loving mother of Maria, Margaret (dec), Mona, Joanne(dec), Joseph, George and Peter. Beloved mother in law of Zack, Louis, Donna, Rose Anne and Robert. Beloved grandmother of Zack (Troy), Natasha, Vanessa, Giselle, Christopher, Angelina, Christina, Rebecca, Alyssa, Benjamin, Danielle, Adam and Tyler.

Great grandmother of Sarah, Christopher, Gabrielle, Jodi, Abigail, Kaitlyn, Aidan and Elianna. Beloved sister of George Moses(dec), Hannie Elias(dec), Mousa Moses, Millie Abed(dec), Dr. Edward Moses and Dr. Kathleen Moses. Beloved aunt to the Moses, Elias, Abed, Naime, Rahael, Taoum, Esper and Joseph families.

Funeral mass for the late Alma Naime takes place at 10:30am on Wednesday 21st September, 2016 at St. Finbar's R. C. Church, Diego Martin. Funeral entrusted to Belgrove's. For enquiries, please contact Chancellor Walks Funeral Services, 287-0403/04.