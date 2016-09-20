PHIPPS: LORNA ELMA age 88 went off into the sunset on 13th September, 2016. Formerly of 10A Sydenham Avenue, St. Ann s. She would be lovingly remembered as Wife of Otto Phipps (deceased), A member of the Guppy Clan. Sister of Agatha (deceased), Wilfred (deceased), Dalton (deceased), Joyce (deceased), Kelvin (deceased), Horace (deceased), Reynold (deceased), Newlyn, Jean, Clothilde, Frank and Roma.

Mother of Larson and Leyanne, Grandmother of Meagan, Johnathan, Matthew, Stefan and Joshua. Mother in law of Mark Butler. Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for the late Lorna Phipps to be held at Trinidad Christian Centre, Corner of Simeon Road and Morne Coco Road, Petit Valley on Wednesday, September 21st, 2016 at 9 AM followed by a private interment. For enquiries; call C&B: 625-1170 To send condolences please visit our website www.clarkandbattoo.com