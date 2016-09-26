Alexander Philip bka Syd and Saheed died on Tuesday 20th September in Chaguanas. Son of Ernest Sydney Taitt (deceased) and Marjorie Marshall. Step-son of Soylin Perreira. Brother of Marva, Michael, Annmarie, Winston, Keithlyn, Cherril, Lincoln, Hayden, Carol, Hazel, Fran, Don, Lynn, Don Juan, Felena, Gale, Gaston, Noel and Prince. Father of Michelle, Marissa, Melissa, Reesha and others.

Funeral takes place on Wednesday 28th September 2016 at the Tabaquite RC Church at 2:00pm. Thence to the Tabaquite Cemetery. For enquiries contact 724 6794, 293 7317 or 367 7822