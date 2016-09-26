CHUNISINGH-DAYAL: DEBRA of Balisier Avenue, Point Lisas passed away on 24th September, 2016 at the age of 64. She was the daughter of the late Molly Chunisingh and Smike Chunisingh Wife of the late Ray Dayal Mother of Tisha-Marie Dayal and Terri-Lee Dayal Sister of Alan Henry and Dennis Chunisingh Grandmother of Liam Dayal Relative of the Chunisingh, Rampersad, Ramjohn, Henry, De Vlught, Parris and Dayal families

The Funeral Service of the late DEBRA CHUNISINGH-DAYAL will take place on Wednesday 28th September, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. at J.E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd, #120 Coffee Street, San Fernando followed by a Private Cremation at 11:00 a.m. at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium, Coffee Street, San Fernando.In lieu of flowers, a collection will be taken up for the Savonetta Private School and St. Benedict’s College.Enquires can be made to J. E. Guide Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd., #120 Coffee Street, San Fernando (652- 4261 or 657-5465).