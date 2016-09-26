KROGH, FREDERICK ANTHONY (Bolo). Beloved husband of Jennifer (née Anderson). Loving stepfather of Natalie Krol and Joanna de Gannes. Father in law of Juan Vilatela and Daniel de Gannes. Grandfather of Leo, Philip and Elisa. Brother of Maren Barcant, Christen (deceased), Kevin and Douglas. Loving brotherin- law, uncle and friend to many, here and abroad.

Funeral Mass for the late Frederick Anthony (Bolo) Krogh takes place at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday 27th September, 2016 at St. Finbar's R.C. Church, Morne Coco Road, Diego Martin. Private cremation. A collection will be taken up for The Living Waters Community. For enquiries call R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited 223-2007/637- 2009.