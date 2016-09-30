HUGGINS CAMILLE-ANNE 76, of Clermont, FL, left us lovingly on September 20, 2016 at Mike Conley Hospice House in Clermont. Born on April 18, 1940 in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago to Emmanuel L. & Mimi (Romeo) Rodriguez, Camille moved to the area in 2010 from Fort Lauderdale, FL. She picked Clermont herself as a place to live.

A loving mother, sister and friend; a retired property manager and a Christian, Camille touched many lives in many parts of the world. She was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers: Mickey, Terry & Junior Rodriguez, her niece Christine Boyett and nephew Joseph Rodriguez.

Those she left behind include her beloved daughter, Samantha Rojas of Fort Lauderdale, FL; her sisters: Sonia Boyett of PA and Cheryl Mahabir (Sastri) of Trinidad; her brothers: Pat Rodriguez and John-Wayne Rodriguez (Rosita), along with numerous and well-loved nieces and nephews, and friends far and wide. We love you mummy.

A Memorial Service will be held at Real Life Church in Clermont in the area called The Loft, on Saturday, October 1, 2016, at 11 am, 1501 Steve s Road, Clermont, FL 34711. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time still to be announced. In lieu of flowers, voluntary donations may be made to LifeShareministries.- com. There is also a secured donation through pay pal or by check to: LifeShare Ministries, Inc., 12914 Hyland Lane, Clermont, FL 34711 in memory of Camille Huggins.