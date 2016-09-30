JOHN, GEORGIE of 82, Circular Road, Orchid Gardens, Pleasantville died on 28th September, 2016. He was the husband of Alana Bhagoutie John Father of Ariel and Aidan Brother of Girlie, Nathali, Ramdeo, Moses, Crishna, Dhanraj, Maxie, Elizabeth, Charmaine, Bridgelal, Indira, Rakesh and Susan Brother in law of Phillip, Joel, Amos, Daniel, Wendy, Debbie and Dewrena Son in law of Bishop Walter Bhagoutie

Funeral takes place on Saturday 1st October, 2016 at the Diamond evangelistic Center, Diamond Village, San Fernando at 1:00 pm and then to the Roodal Cemetery for burial.