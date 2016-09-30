LOW: SUN PANG of Apt 2C Hesper Bldg The Oasis departed this life peacefully on September 23rd, 2016. He was the husband of Samdaye Jaikaran-Low. Father of Wai Hung Marcus Low, Dominik Wai-Kung Low and Sadi Wei- Lin Low. Son of Lum Moi How and Low Shek Men. Brother of Anthony Low and Michael Low.

The funeral Service for the late Low Sun Pang takes place on Saturday 01st, October, 2016 from 9:00am at the St Theresa s R.C. Church de Verteuil, St Woodbrook, thence to the St James Crematorium For enquiries, call C&B 625-1170 or visit clarkandbattoo.com