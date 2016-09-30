RAMDATH: CAROL GRACE nee Seesahai passed from this world on Monday 26th September, 2016. She was the wife of Ramjattan Ramdath. Mother of Sanjay, Gail, Sheldon, Dale, and Dimple. Mother-in-law of Sherry-Ann and Aleena. Grandmother of Dejan, Isa, Amara, Narin, Avaani and Aaryn. Sister of Anthony, Lynette, Patsy, Susan and Jennifer. Niece of Claire Mansoon. Sister-in-law of many. Aunt of many.

Funeral service takes place at 9:00AM on Saturday 1st October, 2016 at Morning Star Presbyterian Church Fyzabad, and thence to the Shore of Peace for Cremation.