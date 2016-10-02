GREGOIRE: Donna passed away peacefully on September 27, 2016. Daughter of Elmina Gregoire. Wife of Michael Roberts. Mother of Marvin, Kevin, Joanna, Portia, Jenilyn and Elizabeth. Grandmother of 13. Sister of Rose, Carl, Charles and Mertle. Aunt and Friend of many.

Funeral Service for the late Donna Gregoire takes place at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, 4th October, 2016 at St. Peter's R.C. Church, School Street, Carenage. Interment at The Carenage Cemetery. For enquiries call R. M. de Souza Memorial Chapel Limited 223-2007/637- 2009.