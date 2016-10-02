JOHNSON: MARJORIE age 89 yrs of Bellesmythe Street, Curepe died on 29th September 2016. She was the mother of Gregory Johnson and Roger Johnson. Mother in law of Beverley Johnson and Susan Johnson. Grandmother of Kevon, Dion, Rogel, Chantal, Ricard and Shyann Johnson. Aunt of Patricia Phillip, Sandra Francis, Kathy, Carlene, Marilyn, Peter, Anthony, Joseph, Esther, Kirt, Owen, Helen, Carl, Carlyle, Kathleen.

Funeral service for the late Marjorie Johnson takes place at 2.00pm on Tuesday 4th October 2016 at Holy Saviour Anglican Church, Frederick Street, Curepe thence to the St. Joseph Anglican Cemetery. Enquiries Lee’s Funeral Directors, 50 EMR, St Augustine, 663-1010.