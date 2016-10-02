You are here

Home

​RAMOUTAR, ALLYSON

Published: 
Sunday, October 2, 2016

RAMOUTAR, ALLYSON passed away peacefully on Thursday 29 September 2016. Beloved daughter of Alan and Eileen. Sister of Larry. Beloved aunt of Alan-Safar, Anahita and Ariana.

The funeral of Allyson Ramoutar will take place on Saturday 1 October 2016 at 10:00 am at Mon Repos RC Church

Deathnotices