RAMOUTAR, ALLYSON
Published:
Sunday, October 2, 2016
RAMOUTAR, ALLYSON passed away peacefully on Thursday 29 September 2016. Beloved daughter of Alan and Eileen. Sister of Larry. Beloved aunt of Alan-Safar, Anahita and Ariana.
The funeral of Allyson Ramoutar will take place on Saturday 1 October 2016 at 10:00 am at Mon Repos RC Church
