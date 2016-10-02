(WILLIAMS) ESTHER STEPHANIE LEACH formerly of Point Fortin and San Fernando retired principal of St. John's A.C. School departed this life on Tuesday 27th September 2016 at the age of 66. She would be lovingly remembered as the Loving and Devoted Wife of: Clarence Leach Mother of: Troy Leach and Claire Anne Leach Lewis Daughter of: Muriel Williams (USA) Sister of: Denise Bernard (USA), Carol Beckles (USA) Stephen Williams, Dr. Frank Williams (USA), Andrew Williams (USA), Elsa (Gwen) Williams (USA) and Insp. Octave Lewis

Grandmother of: Tristan & Tyrell Leach and Malique Lewis Aunt of: Toni Lynch, Emlyn Bernard, Sharon, Harold and many others Sister in Law of: Melita Browne, Anne, Annette, Ann Marie, Winston and Michael Leach Mother in Law of: Tennile Leach Relative of: Zena, Brenda and many others Friend of: Hugh, Sharlene, Monica Marilyn and Novra

The Celebration of Stephanie life takes place on Monday 3rd October, 2016 at 10.00 am at St. Clement s Anglican Church, St. Madeline Village, followed by a burial at the Roodal Cemetery, Broadway, San Fernando. Enquires can be made at Belgroves Funeral Home & Crematorium at 223- 2178. To extend condolences to the family of Stephanie Leach, please logon to www.- belgroves.com