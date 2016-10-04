T&T-born, UK-based poet Vahni Capildeo said she was stunned at the announcement that she had won the £15,000 2016 Forward Prize for Best Collection for her book Measures of Expatriation.
BAYLIS, JEHANNE M
Tuesday, October 4, 2016
BAYLIS, JEHANNE M (nee Quesnel) age 84, died on Sunday 2 October, 2016 at home in Valsayn. Wife of Bert. Father of Tony, Daniel, Damian, Brendan and Paula Lucie- Smith. Grandmother of Anna, Tina, Chiara, Gerome, Kavan, Bianca, Nicholas, Joel, Caitlin, Dakota, Callum, Jehu, Angel and Julie. Great grandmother of Lakey and Luke. Sister of Victor, Roland, Gerard, Louis Bertrand, Vin, Sue and Claire.
Funeral Services for the late Jehanne Baylis take place at 10am on Thursday 6 October at Fatima RC Church, Curepe.
