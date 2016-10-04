BAYLIS, JEHANNE M (nee Quesnel) age 84, died on Sunday 2 October, 2016 at home in Valsayn. Wife of Bert. Father of Tony, Daniel, Damian, Brendan and Paula Lucie- Smith. Grandmother of Anna, Tina, Chiara, Gerome, Kavan, Bianca, Nicholas, Joel, Caitlin, Dakota, Callum, Jehu, Angel and Julie. Great grandmother of Lakey and Luke. Sister of Victor, Roland, Gerard, Louis Bertrand, Vin, Sue and Claire.

Funeral Services for the late Jehanne Baylis take place at 10am on Thursday 6 October at Fatima RC Church, Curepe.